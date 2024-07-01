Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.63 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Status has a market cap of $97.63 million and $8.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,735.44 or 1.00011473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00076501 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02677243 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $3,943,239.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

