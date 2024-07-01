17,543 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 597,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE PGR traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $209.66. The stock had a trading volume of 139,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
