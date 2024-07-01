Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 43,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,806. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

