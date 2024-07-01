Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $105.44. 118,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,180. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

