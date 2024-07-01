3,550 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $15.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $808.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,001. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $759.32 and a 200 day moving average of $681.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

