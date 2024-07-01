SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

