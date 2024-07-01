MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,905 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

