Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.