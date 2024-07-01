Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $182.89 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average is $179.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

