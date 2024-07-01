Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CAH stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.03. 177,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,615. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.