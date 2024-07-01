QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $199.18 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,860,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
