Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $469,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,814,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,684,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Chevron by 76.9% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 96,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

