FlatQube (QUBE) One Day Volume Hits $647.85

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $647.85 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.12712086 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,569.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

