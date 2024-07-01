Steem Price Tops $0.20 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Steem has a market cap of $91.40 million and $1.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00617653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00270022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,451,688 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.