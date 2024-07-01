Cosmos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89.50 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.69 or 0.00010663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $89.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

