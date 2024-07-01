DIMO Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $1.93 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DIMO

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,591,241.5235337 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.15352438 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,824,926.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

