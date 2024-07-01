Klaytn Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.34 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $584.49 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Klaytn
Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,972,735,464 coins and its circulating supply is 3,699,744,261 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.
