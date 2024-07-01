Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $328.72 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Terra has a total market cap of $328.72 million and $14.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 782,334,933 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

