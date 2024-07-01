DigiByte Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $135.23 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,728.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00616796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00118660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00037515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00270699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,103,346,665 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

