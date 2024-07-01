Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.83 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $781.60 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,055,608 coins and its circulating supply is 987,493,658 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

