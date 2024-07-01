1,302 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 346,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,258. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.