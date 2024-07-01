Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.96. 220,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.36. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $287.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

