Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.32. 17,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $54.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

