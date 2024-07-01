Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,652. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

