Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,680 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

