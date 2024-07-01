Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $220,080,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $61.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,899.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,873. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,759.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,626.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

