Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Position Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $40.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $779.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,162. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $832.95 and its 200-day moving average is $749.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.