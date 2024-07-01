Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 91.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. 48,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

