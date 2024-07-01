Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI stock remained flat at $12.08 during trading on Monday. 5,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,873. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

