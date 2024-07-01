3,614 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $77.29. 940,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,372,369. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

