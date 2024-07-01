Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 924 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 349,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 86,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 547.3% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 57,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,873. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

