Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

