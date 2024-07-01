Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

About Telenor ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.76%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

