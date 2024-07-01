Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Down 11.8 %
Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 160,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,600. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
