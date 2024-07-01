Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Down 11.8 %

Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 160,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,600. Turmalina Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

