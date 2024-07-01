TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of TV Asahi stock remained flat at $13.39 on Monday. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.
TV Asahi Company Profile
