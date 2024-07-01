Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.94

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.94, but opened at $16.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 343,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,441,000 after buying an additional 18,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $326,093,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.