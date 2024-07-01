Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of THXPF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 19,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

