Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of THXPF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 19,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
