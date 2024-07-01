Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.65

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.65, but opened at $38.78. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 66,176 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -354.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

