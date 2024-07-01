Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.47. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 11,536,168 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
