Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.47. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 11,536,168 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.