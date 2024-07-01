iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $34.14

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $35.82. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 2,057,154 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

