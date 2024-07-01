Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $62.77

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $67.95. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 265,408 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

