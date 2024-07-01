Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $27.70. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 2,471,757 shares trading hands.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
