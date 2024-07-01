Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNEGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $27.70. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 2,471,757 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.