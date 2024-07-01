Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.43

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 54954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,480,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

