Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.50

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.50 and last traded at $229.38, with a volume of 3788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.17.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.37.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

