Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.25

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 24725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,781,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

