Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Grows By 20.2%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.3 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF remained flat at $31.60 during trading hours on Monday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.