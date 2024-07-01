Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Grows By 20.2%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 643,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.3 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF remained flat at $31.60 during trading hours on Monday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.