Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Grows By 19.4%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,182.3 days.

Symrise Price Performance

SYIEF remained flat at $123.13 on Monday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. Symrise has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.