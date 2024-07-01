Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Grows By 19.4%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 594,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,182.3 days.
Symrise Price Performance
SYIEF remained flat at $123.13 on Monday. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. Symrise has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $123.13.
About Symrise
