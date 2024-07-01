Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Drops By 13.7%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TCNNF
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 12.0 %
About Trulieve Cannabis
Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.