Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Drops By 13.7%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,400 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 735,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,033. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

