Short Interest in Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Increases By 28.7%

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 1,820,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,434.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHCF remained flat at $11.99 on Monday. Koei Tecmo has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

