Short Interest in Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Increases By 28.7%

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 1,820,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,434.0 days.
Koei Tecmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHCF remained flat at $11.99 on Monday. Koei Tecmo has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.
About Koei Tecmo
