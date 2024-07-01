Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 318,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,382. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

